Stephen King writes war in Ukraine is about a hero and a villain
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks at the Munich Security Conference in Munich, Germany, on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. - THOMAS KIENZLE/AFP/Getty Images North America/TNS

Stephen King knows a strong narrative when he sees one. The prolific author got on a roll Thursday night, writing that he sees the war in Ukraine as being fueled in part, by a desperate, aging autocrat’s jealousy over a younger, more charismatic leader representing good in the world. King’s version of events paints Russia’s Vladimir Putin, 69, as an evil character at war with himself as much as he is with 44-year-old Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy. “Thousands of people are dying in Ukraine in large part because Putin can’t bear to let Zelenskyy win,” “The Stand” writer began his story. “...