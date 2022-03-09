Stephen Miller is still on his family's phone plan -- and he's suing to stop the Jan. 6 committee from getting their records

It was revealed on Wednesday that former Trump aide Stephen Miller is still on his family's mobile phone plan after he filed a lawsuit against the House Select Committee investigating the January 6th riots aimed at blocking them from accessing his phone records.

The Daily Beast reports that Miller "filed the suit under both his name and Carron Drive Apartments LP, a business that registered a T-Mobile family plan for Miller and his parents."

Miller accused the committee of making an overly broad request for phone records, which he said could turn up personal information that could be used by "persons who are interested in merely making partisan points or harassing Mr. Miller."

The House Select Committee is seeking Miller's phone records from the dates of November 1, 2020, through January 31, 2021.

Several Trump allies and former Trump officials have sued to stop the committee from accessing their phone records, including conspiracy theorist Alex Jones and MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell.

