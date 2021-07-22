Trump's top military leader mistrusted 'devilish' Stephen Miller: New book

Donald Trump's top military leader mistrusted White House adviser Stephen Miller as a "devilish" influence on the former president, according to a new book.

The chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff told aides that Miller reminded him of Grigori Rasputin, the so-called "Mad Monk" who held sway over that last Tsar, Nicholas II, and his family in the final days of the Russian monarchy, according to an excerpt published by Insider from the new book, "I Alone Can Fix It," by Washington Post journalists Carol Leonnig and Phillip Rucker.

"[Miller is] a Rasputin character, always whispering devilish ideas in the king's ear," Gen. Mark Milley told aides, the book claims.

The book reports that Miller urged Trump to use the military to crack down on Black Lives Matter protests following the police murder of George Floyd, but Milley strongly rejected that advice.

"Mr. President, you have to show strength," Miller told Trump, according to the book. "They're burning the country down."

Milley "whipped his head around" and confronted Miller.

"Stephen, shut the f*ck up," Milley said. "They're not burning the f*cking country down."

Trump reportedly watched this exchange "silently and eagerly, as if the argument between his advisers were a pay-per-view fight on HBO."