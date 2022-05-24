Steve Bannon associate on trial for ‘We Build the Wall’ charity scam

Steve Bannon speaking at the 2017 Conservative Political Action Conference. (Gage Skidmore/Flickr)
NEW YORK — A Colorado entrepreneur accused of funneling kickback cash from a charity that raised money to build a wall on the Mexican border committed “fraud, plain and simple,” prosecutors said in Manhattan federal court Tuesday. Timothy Shea was in charge of a shell company that moved $20,000 of donations a month from the “We Build the Wall” fund to Brian Kolfage, a triple-amputee Air Force veteran who founded the campaign, which the feds say was controlled by Steve Bannon, a onetime strategist for former President Donald Trump. “He (Shea) knew what they were doing was wrong and illegal,” sa...