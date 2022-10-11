Steve Bannon complains about 'dangerous rhetoric pointed at Republicans and MAGA'
Reak America's Voice/screen grab

Conservative podcaster Steve Bannon worried on Tuesday that "dangerous rhetoric" is targeting Republicans and MAGA voters.

Bannon made the remarks during an interview with GOP Chair Ronna McDaniel and just moments after he celebrated a possible "crushing death blow" to Democrats in the midterm elections.

"The other side understands it's over," Bannon claimed. "But on media, it's getting more and more frantic. It's getting more and more, you know, I think dangerous rhetoric pointed at Republicans and MAGA."

"What would be your recommendation?" the host asked. "How do we tone down that rhetoric on the left who obviously when they see the House and Senate, state legislatures, school boards slipping away from their grasps are only going to get more and more desperate."

In 2020, Bannon's podcast was removed from YouTube after he threatened to put Dr. Anthony Fauci's head on a pike.

Watch the video below from Real America's Voice.

