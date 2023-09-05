Steve Bannon, Kari Lake and others hold 'telethon' in support of indicted fake electors
@KariLake on Twitter.

A group of MAGA conservatives have joined together for a telethon in support of Michigan defendants accused of participating in a phony elector scheme to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

The Gateway Pundit, a conservative outlet that supports former President Donald Trump, announced the telethon on Tuesday. Podcaster Steve Bannon, failed Arizona candidate Kari Lake and attorney John Eastman are among those expected to participate.

POLL: Should Trump be allowed to run for office?

The 16 fake electors charged in the scheme have pleaded not guilty to felony charges.

Watch the telethon below or at this link.

SmartNews