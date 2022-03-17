Steve Bannon seethes about 'fanboy' GOP lawmakers voting to send Ukraine weapons to fight Russia

Former Trump campaign chief Steve Bannon is now arguing against arming Ukrainian forces in their fight against Russia.

Bannon's comments came one day after the White House announced it would be sending 800 Stinger anti-aircraft missiles, 2,000 Javelin anti-armor weapons, and 400 machine guns, among other items.

Bannon in the past has made the argument that America should back Putin because the totalitarian leader is anti-woke.

On Thursday, Bannon complained about polling on Ukraine.

"And some of the polls, I think, are very disturbing. It shows you, I think, the fanboy nature of many of the Republican — the Republican representatives cause they're just all-in to throwing weapons at the situation and this is not what's needed," Bannon argued.

Bannon has long been criticized for supporting far-right nationalists overseas.

"In his book Devil’s Bargain, journalist Joshua Green has reported at length on Bannon’s attraction to 'Eurasianism' and Putin-style nationalism," The Nation reported in 2018. "In an interview, Bannon told Green that both Putin and China’s Xi Jinping are nationalists, akin to the rising wave of ultranationalists in Western Europe, including Britain’s Nigel Farage, France’s Marine Le Pen, Hungary’s Orbán, and Poland’s right-wing nationalists. (Both Farage, the former leader of the UK Independence Party, and Marion Maréchal-Le Pen, niece of Marine and granddaughter of the National Front’s pro-Nazi founder, Jean-Marie Le Pen, made appearances at the Conservative Political Action Conference in February.)"