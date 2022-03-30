'People of Maine should be outraged!' Steve Bannon throws a tantrum over Susan Collins vote for Judge Jackson

Indicted Trump ally Steve Bannon threw a temper tantrum on Wednesday after it was revealed that Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) would vote to confirm Supreme Court nominee Kentanji Brown Jackson.

While talking about the Supreme Court nomination process on his War Room podcast, Bannon started shouting about GOP senators who were even thinking of giving Jackson a lifetime appointment on the nation's highest court.

"Make Susan Collins come before the people of Maine and make the case why it's okay to give her a lifetime appointment!" he fumed. "Don't sit there and say, 'Hey she out and sat on my couch and we had a cup of tea.' That's not good enough!"

READ MORE: Another blow for Madison Cawthorn as NC GOP officials will join fundraiser for his primary challenger

Bannon also targeted Sens. Mitt Romney (R-UT) and Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) for expressing a willingness to back Jackson's nomination.

"The people in Maine, and the people in Utah, and the people in West Virginia with Manchin, and the people of Alaska with Murkowski, should be outraged that this is going to happen in your name!" he thundered.

Watch the video below.



Steve Bannon has angry meltdown over Susan Collins vote for Judge Jackson www.youtube.com





NOW WATCH: Trump’s new right-wing social media app tanks with 93% decline