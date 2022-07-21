Is Steve Bannon ‘stupid’ enough to testify at his trial? This former Trump lawyer thinks so

The White House lawyer who led Donald Trump's legal defense during his first impeachment hearing offered a fascinating analysis of Steve Bannon's trial during a Wednesday appearance on CNN.

Ty Cobb was interviewed by CNN's Erin Burnett after federal prosecutors rested their case against Bannon for refusing to comply with a subpoena from the House Select Committee Investigating the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Bannon's defense team is scheduled to present its defense when the trial resumes on Thursday at 10:30 a.m.

The jury may receive the case for the select committee airs its eighth public hearing at 10 p.m.

"I think it's -- this is a very simple case, Cobb said. "As they told the court and the world in their pretrial pleadings, there really is, you know, only one -- or two issues, did he get the subpoena? And did he show up? And he didn't."



"I will say the interesting thing to me for tomorrow is, 'does Bannon testify?' In my experience, the only two people I know who would testify in this trial under these circumstances, if it was against them, are Donald Trump and Steve Bannon," Cobb said. "And if Bannon testifies, I am assured that it will be a spectacle."

Cobb said he did not think Bannon would testify, but he noted, "with Steve Bannon, anything can happen."



"He would be really stupid to take the stand, " Cobb concluded.

