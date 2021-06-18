WATCH: Candidate's profane rant against Black Lives Matter caught on tape
Screengrab.

An incident that happened at a Black Lives Matter rally in June of 2020 is coming back to haunt a New Yorker's bid for public office.

"A Queens City Council wannabe's profanity and rage aren't just confined to the online world. Steve Behar went off on an expletive-filled tirade against Black Lives Matter demonstrators gathered at a Jamaica, Queens, park last summer," the New York Daily News reports.

"You have no f*cking business being here!" Behar screamed at activists. "F*ck you! You're pathetic!"

The tabloid spoke to Ramy Noaman, who shot the video.

"This could have been ... a great opportunity to have dialogue," Noaman said. "He chose instead to curse in front of children and in front of people who were there to have a conversation."

Behar, a staff attorney for Councilman Barry Grodenchik, has previously faced scandal for attacking women on social media.