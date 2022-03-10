Week-long Caribbean cruise request by Manafort banker rejected by federal judge: report

Federal Judge Lorna Schofield denied a request by Federal Savings Bank CEO Stephen Calk to take a week-long Caribbean vacation after being convicted of bribery charges.

Calk arranged $16 million in loans for Paul Manafort while seeking a position in the Trump administration was was convicted of two felony counts.

"Prosecutors alleged that Calk pushed to approve the loans to Manafort while seeking a post on the Trump campaign’s Economic Advisory Board and sought a series of Cabinet posts and other jobs after Trump’s win in November 2016, all while continuing to urge more lending to the lobbyist and high-flying political consultant whose career imploded soon after Trump took office," Politico reported after his 2021 conviction. "Calk proposed himself as Treasury secretary, Commerce secretary and Defense secretary, and for a long list of ambassadorships, before focusing on secretary of the Army. He was interviewed by a Trump transition 'tiger team' at Trump Tower but never landed an administration job."

Lawyers for Calk filed a motion seeking a modification of the conditions of his release to travel on a "one-week cruise with ports of call outside of the United States.

The request was denied without comment, Politico's Josh Gerstein reports.








