GOP’s future in the Senate depends  on this man's relationship with Trump: report

Senate GOP campaign chief Steve Daines is on a mission to get former President Donald Trump to endorse the National Republican Senatorial Committee's preferred candidates in upcoming primaries, Politico reported.

“I have a strong relationship with President Trump, a strong relationship with Mitch McConnell,” Daines told Politico. “The common objective they both have is to win control of the United States Senate back and put it back in Republican hands.”

Daines claims to speak with Trump often, saying they are, “working closely together, collaboratively, on finding candidates that can win both primaries and generals.”

"A crucial part of Daines’ strategy is expanding the map by lining up compelling recruits in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin and Nevada — all tough states for Republicans. Daines argues that Trump is the only Republican presidential candidate to win Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin since the 1980s, and that it’s premature to 'say that Trump is going to be a drag on the ticket in those states,'" writes Politico's Ally Mutnick and Burgess Everett.

Trump's relationship with Daines has given him an ally in the Senate's leadership which could give him a boost in battleground states, and Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) approves.

You get a lot of crosswinds in that job at the state and at the national level, but I give him high marks,” Cornyn said of Daines. “In West Virginia and Montana and Ohio we have a good shot regardless of who is at the top of the ticket.”

A source close to Trump says he's fond of Daines and bounces political ideas off of him. For now, the goal is to dissuade candidates who could hurt Republicans from fighting elections, but everyone on the Senate knows Trump is unpredictable.

“Perhaps there is some sort of calculation by President Trump that in the midst of his own campaign, it might be better for him not to indulge his own narcissism and grudges as much, in furtherance of his own candidacy,” Sen. Todd Young (R-IN) said. “But I would only speculate.”

