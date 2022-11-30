Steve Martin and Martin Short to co-host ‘SNL’
From left, Steve Martin, Selena Gomez and Martin Short attend the after-party for "Only Murders In The Building" Season 2 at Sunset Towers on June 27, 2022, in Los Angeles. - Amy Sussman/Getty Images North America/TNS

NEW YORK — This season of “Saturday Night Live” will wind down with a trip down memory lane as former cast members Steve Martin and Martin Short co-host. Dec. 10 will be Martin’s 16th time as host and Martin’s third, after the duo starred together in Hulu’s “Only Murders in the Building.” Fresh from netting seven Grammy nominations, country rocker Brandi Carlile is booked as the musical guest. Martin’s return to the 30 Rockefeller soundstage follows his two guest appearances earlier this year. He and Martin have made numerous cameos over the years. This Saturday, Emmy winner Keke Palmer hosts,...