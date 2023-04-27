Steven Spielberg regrets editing guns out of ‘E.T.’, says ‘no film should be revised based on the lens’ of today

Special counsel Jack Smith and his team at the Justice Department questioned the founder of the firm about his work disproving Trump's claims.

"Ken Block, founder of the firm Simpatico Software Systems, studied more than a dozen voter fraud theories and allegations for Trump’s campaign in late 2020 and found they were 'all false,'" the Post said, quoting the lawyer. Block previously ran for governor in Rhode Island as a Republican.

“No substantive voter fraud was uncovered in my investigations looking for it, nor was I able to confirm any of the outside claims of voter fraud that I was asked to look at,” he said. “Every fraud claim I was asked to investigate was false.”



He also confessed he was subpoenaed by Smith's office and met with the prosecutors, but he wouldn't reveal what he said. He explained that he sent his findings disputing the voter fraud in late 2020. It means that Trump had even more information and evidence proving that his claims were false.

Trump's team sent a list of claims and Block said all were without evidence with some more absurd than others.

For the firm's research, Block explained that he submitted his report in pieces as they were able to learn/discover things.

“I just don’t believe it’s appropriate at this point in time to discuss anything related to the grand jury process,” he said.

On the condition of anonymity, those with knowledge on Block's efforts say that his firm was paid more than $750,000 in six payments, with the first being $390,000 coming in just three days after the election. The final payment came around Thanksgiving. They were labeled in the campaign filing reports as "recount."



Another firm Trump paid was the Berkeley Research Group, which produced a 29-page report that also shot down Trump's claims of voter fraud in 2020. They specifically cited the false claim of dead voters in Georgia and Nevada.

Records from that firm have also been acquired by the DOJ. The firm staff told prosecutors that Mark Meadows and other top White House officials knew about the research results. Block wouldn't identify who in the campaign or administration his firm worked with.

When asked to comment on the new facts, Trump's team called it fake news and a witch hunt.

“This is nothing more than a targeted, politically motivated witch hunt against President Trump concocted to try and prevent the American people from returning him to the White House,” spokesman Steven Cheung said. “Just like all the other fake hoaxes thrown at President Trump, this corrupt effort will also fail.”

Read the full report in The Washington Post.