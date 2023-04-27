Steven Spielberg regrets editing guns out of ‘E.T.’, says ‘no film should be revised based on the lens’ of today
Steven Spielberg at the 95th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre on March 12, 2023, in Los Angeles. - Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times/TNS

Steven Spielberg has one major regret for the movie that defined his career. The Oscar-winning director has revealed that editing firearms out of the 20th-anniversary edition of “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial” was something he wishes he hadn’t done. During the TIME100 Summit in New York City this week, he explained how a scene in the 1982 original in which federal agents chase young kids with guns was edited to instead feature walkie-talkies in the 2002 release. “That was a mistake. I never should have done that,” Spielberg, 76, said. “E.T. is a product of its era, and no film should be revised b...