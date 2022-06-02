Stevie Nicks, ‘dying inside,’ calls for tougher gun laws
Stevie Nicks, vocalist for Fleetwood Mac, performs on Feb. 24, 2019, at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. - Jeff Siner/Charlotte Observer/TNS

Just like the white-winged dove. Stevie Nicks said last week’s massacre in a Uvalde, Texas, grade school has left her “dying inside” in a plea to make powerful rifles harder to obtain. The 74-year-old singer made her call on Twitter and Facebook Wednesday by claiming no honorable hunter would hunt with the kind of weapon 18-year-old gunman Salvador Ramos used in south Texas to kill 19 children and two educators. “When those guns go into the hands of obviously disturbed people, it gives them a sense of unbelievable power that they have never felt before,” the “Edge of 17″ singer said. According...