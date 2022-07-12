Former wife of Oath Keepers head Rhodes says he would have seen Trump's tweet as a 'go-ahead'
Donald Trump, Stewart Rhodes (Rhodes picture by Nicholas Kamm for AFP, Trump by Chandan Khanna for AFP)

Hours before the House select committee investigating the Jan 6th insurrection holds a hearing that will center on a tweet from Donald Trump that investigators believed instigated the riot, the former wife of Oath Keepers head Stewart Rhodes said he ex would have viewed it as an order to proceed.

Speaking with "New Day" host John Berman, Tasha Adams said her former husband is still a true believer in the former president even as he faces jail time after being indicted for obstructing an official proceeding, conspiring to obstruct an official proceeding and conspiring to prevent an officer of the United States from discharging a duty.

As the CNN host noted Trump tweeted, "Big protest in D.C. on January 6th. Be there, will be wild!" on Dec. 19, 2020, he then asked how Stewart Rhodes would have responded.

"You are talking about the idea that the January 6th committee, he's volunteered to testify publicly before them and you are warning against giving him that voice," host Berman began. "Based on what you know of Stewart in the past, if he were to see a tweet from Donald Trump, like the one he issued, 'January 6th, come to the protest, it will be wild', what would his likely response have been when you knew him? "

"He would have seen that as a go-ahead," she quickly replied. "He would have seen secret underlying signals, whether they were there or not, that it's going to be okay."

"As long as they keep the former president in office. no matter what happens, as long as they are loyal to him, it's all going to be okay," she added.

Watch below:

CNN 07 12 2022 08 08 49 youtu.be

