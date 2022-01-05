Oath Keepers founder could deliver damning evidence against Trump allies -- if he's willing to talk to Jan. 6 probe
Stewart Rhodes (YouTube)

Some of Donald Trump's right-wing allies allegedly asked the Oath Keepers to stand guard for them on Jan. 6, and the militia's founder could deliver damning evidence -- if he's willing to turn on them.

Oath Keepers co-founder Stewart Rhodes had been expected to testify this week before the House select committee, but his interview was postponed for unspecified reasons, and it's not clear whether he will assert his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination -- and his testimony may be difficult to untangle even if he does speak with the panel, reported The Daily Beast.

"Investigators will have to wade through a sea of conspiracies and anti-government paranoia to mine the facts from Rhodes’ testimony," the website reported. "Compounding that task, in the year since the attack a number of fractures have appeared between different Jan. 6 factions, and the shifting allegiances have given a slew of already unreliable narrators incentive to turn on each other."

Rhodes, who has not been charged in the sprawling case, may attempt to blame the insurrection on Donald Trump allies like Michael Flynn and Roger Stone -- who both have been previously convicted of lying to investigators -- and “Stop the Steal” organizer Ali Alexander, who testified last month before the committee, or possibly even rival militia 1st Amendment Praetorian, which has ties to all three men.

“They were directing them, asking them to come provide security,” said Oath Keepers attorney Kellye SoRelle. “All paths lead to Flynn … he’s the one who was the puppet handler for everything. He was moving all the pieces.”

Rhodes has already spoken at least once with federal agents investigating the Oath Keepers' role in the insurrection, but congressional investigators say they are being careful not to coordinate actions with the Department of Justice to avoid the appearance of politicization.

SoRelle says the DOJ already has extensive evidence from Rhodes' cell phone after an hours-long interview in May, when he consented to a search of his device.

The Oath Keepers attorney has also spoken to federal investigators and had her own phone seized in May in a search warrant that referred to a code in U.S. law for “seditious conspiracy," although she does not expect to be charged herself.

