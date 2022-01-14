Stewart Rhodes’ attorney accuses prosecutors of lying during train-wreck CNN interview
Screengrab.

The attorney for Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes lashed out at federal prosecutors on Friday during a combative interview on CNN that lasted over fifteen minutes.

CNN anchor Brianna Keilar interviewed attorney Jon Moseley one day after his client was arrested for seditious conspiracy over the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of Donald Trump seeking to overturn the 2020 election results.

"The government admits these Oath Keepers did not do any violence, did not attack police officers," Mosely claimed.

"No, they don't," Keilar interjected. "Jon, that's actually incorrect according to this indictment. It talks about them forcibly pushing into the Capitol and past law enforcement. So that's just a misrepresentation of what's going on."

RELATED: George Conway explains how Oath Keepers appear to be nailed for Jan 6th seditious conspiracy

Mosely claimed video vindicates the Oath Keepers and accused federal prosecutors of lying.

"The prosecutors know that we know they're lying," he alleged.

"Jon, I just have to stop you for a moment. We're watching video of them forcibly pushing their way into the Capitol," Keilar said.

Mosely went on to claim the government knows it is lying about his client over allegations of his training.

Watch:

Jon Moseley www.youtube.com

SmartNews Video