Prosecutors seemed 'to be salivating' as they prepared to cross-examine latest Oath Keepers witness: reporter

Government prosecutors making the case against Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes on Tuesday reportedly appeared to relish the opportunity to challenge defense lawyers' attempts to paint Rhodes as level-headed.

During Tuesday's court hearing at Rhodes' trial for seditious conspiracy for his role in the January 6 Capitol riots, defense witness Lee Maddox testified that he believed Rhodes tried to tamper down violent rhetoric in Oath Keepers' Signal chats, which Maddox described simply as "locker room talk."

However, according to Politico's Kyle Cheney, prosecutors seemed "to be salivating as they start the cross-examination, ready to show that Maddox's characterization of Rhodes as 'level-headed' and the voice of reason among Oath Keepers, is belied by his actual messages."

As Law & Crime News' Adam Klasfeld reports, Maddox himself engaged in violent rhetoric in the wake of the 2020 presidential election, including a message that he sent to Rhodes in November that read, "I'm Mad and I don't want to hide anymore. I'm ready to Fight!!!"

And Rhodes himself said after the January 6 riots that he regretted that the Oath Keepers did not bring guns with them when they entered the United States Capitol building, which he said could have "fixed it right then and there."