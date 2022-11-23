Stick-wielding men smash surveillance cameras at China iPhone plant

SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Men wielding sticks smashed surveillance cameras and windows at a massive campus owned by Apple supplier Foxconn in the Chinese city of Zhengzhou, scenes broadcast live on the Kuaishou short video platform showed on Wednesday. Hundreds of workers protested at the campus, home to the world's largest iPhone factory, where many chanted "give us our pay". They were surrounded by people in full hazmat suits, some carrying batons. The images, which could not immediately be verified by Reuters, come after weeks of turmoil which have seen scores of employees flee the factory over C...