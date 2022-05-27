'Stop playing' with Russia, end war: Zelenskiy tells West

By Pavel Polityuk and Conor Humphries KYIV (Reuters) - President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged the West to stop playing around with Russia and impose tougher sanctions on Moscow to end its "senseless war" in Ukraine, adding his country would remain independent, the only question was at what price. Zelenskiy's criticism of the West has mounted in recent days as the European Union moves slowly towards a possible Russian oil embargo and as thousands of Russian forces try to encircle two key eastern cities of Sievierodonetsk and Lysychansk. Three months into its invasion of Ukraine, Russia has abandon...