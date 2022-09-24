Storm Fiona hammers east Canada coast, knocks out power to many

By Eric Martyn and John Morris HALIFAX, Nova Scotia (Reuters) -Powerful storm Fiona slammed into eastern Canada on Saturday with hurricane-force winds, blowing over trees and powerlines and leaving hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses without electricity. The U.S. National Hurricane Center said the center of the storm, now called Post-Tropical Cyclone Fiona, was now in the Gulf of St. Lawrence after racing through Nova Scotia. Reports of downed trees and power lines were widespread in Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island. Fiona, which nearly a week ago devastated parts of the Caribbea...
Report typos and corrections to: corrections@rawstory.com.
Stories Chosen For You
Watch: Nazis and Proud Boys clash with anti-fascists outside Texas church hosting drag queen bingo
September 24, 2022
Authorities from the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Harris County Sheriff's Department responded to an anti-LGBTQ protest outside a Texas church on Saturday.
"First Christian Church Katy is hosting a drag bingo fundraiser benefiting the ministry's Transparent Closet, a free boutique aimed at helping young people in the LGBTQ community in the largely conservative west Houston suburb," Jay R. Jordan reported for Axios on Friday. "Protect Texas Kids, led by North Texas' self-described "Christian fascist" Kelly Neidert, plans to protest outside the church, according to a Facebook event from the group."
The report noted anti-fascist activists were planning a counterprotest.
"Neidert's protests have drawn support from neo-Nazis and other anti-LGBTQ groups," Axios reported. "Men in Nazi regalia and alleged Proud Boys wearing Buc-ee's masks joined Neidert's protest outside a drag brunch at Hamburger Mary's downtown in July."
On Saturday, Jordan posted a video clip from the scene.
"Proud Boys and Kelly Neidert’s Protect Texas Kids are in Katy, Texas, protesting a drag bingo fundraiser at First Christian Church. PB and Houston antifascists just clashed. Heavy police presence dividing the two groups now," he reported.
The noted "Houston's Nazis" had arrived police formed a line between the two sides.
"The group of Nazis appear to be leaving the protest, sporting for the first time today a flag with a swastika. Proud Boys and Patriot Front have also left," he reported.
\u201cProud Boys and Kelly Neidert\u2019s Protect Texas Kids are in Katy, Texas, protesting a drag bingo fundraiser at First Christian Church. PB and Houston antifascists just clashed. Heavy police presence dividing the two groups now\u201d— Jay R. Jordan (@Jay R. Jordan) 1664057318
\u201cThe group of Nazis appear to be leaving the protest, sporting for the first time today a flag with a swastika. Proud Boys and Patriot Front have also left\u201d— Jay R. Jordan (@Jay R. Jordan) 1664057318
CONTINUE READING Show less
Dems pounce after Arizona judge reinstates Civil War era abortion ban
September 24, 2022
After a controversial judge's ruling in Arizona, Democrats are seeking to make abortion rights a major issue in statewide races.
The Associated Press covered the issue under the headline, "GOP quiet as Arizona Democrats condemn abortion ruling."
"Arizona Democrats vowed Saturday to fight for women’s rights after a court reinstated a law first enacted during the Civil War that bans abortion in nearly all circumstances, looking to capitalize on an issue they hope will have a major impact on the midterm elections," the AP reported. "Republican candidates were silent a day after the ruling, which said the state can prosecute doctors and others who assist with an abortion unless it’s necessary to save the mother’s life. Kari Lake, the GOP candidate for governor, and Blake Masters, the Senate candidate, did not comment."
Democrats held a press conference outside the office of Attorney General Mark Brnovich, whose office asked the court to rule on the injunction, the Arizona Republic reported.
Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, the Democratic Party nominee for governor said, "on day one, I will call a special session of the state Legislature to overturn this draconian law."
Lake had previously said her day one action would be to declare an invasion at the border with Mexico.
Hobbs was joined at the press conference by Kris Mayes, the Democratic Party nominee for attorney general.
“This outrageous law represents a clear violation of the rights of women in our state. Even worse, it will put the health of women at risk in a way we have not seen in our lifetime. Women and girls will die because of it,” Mayes warned.
Watch Mayes' remarks below or at this link:
AZ Attorney General Candidate Kris Mayes Press Conf. with Gov. Candidate Katie Hobbs on Abortion Ban www.youtube.com
CONTINUE READING Show less
DeSantis pushing Christian nationalism has Florida newspaper warning of white supremacy
September 24, 2022
Florida governor Ron DeSantis campaigning for president by pushing Christian nationalism was the focus of a new editorial published online by the Miami Herald on Saturday afternoon.
"Is America a Christian nation? The United States is a secular nation with no official religion, so the answer is No," the editorial board wrote. "But to Republicans such as Florida Gov. DeSantis, simplifying the answer to a Yes is a powerful tool. They’ve found a political gold mine in pitting Christians against the so-called evils of the left, gay and transgender people and teachers accused of pushing a 'woke' agenda."
The editorial was published the same day DeSantis expanded a state of emergency as Tropical Storm Ian gathers strength into an expected hurricane.
"DeSantis’ flirting with Christian nationalism — the belief that America is in God’s plan and was intended to be a Christian nation — as the Herald recently reported, is not new in GOP politics," the editorial board wrote. "But it shows where the governor’s mind is. Elected in 2018 by a razor-thin margin in a state long considered purple — Florida has become redder, but it isn’t Mississippi, yet — he appears more concerned with 2024 GOP presidential primary voters. He’s not losing any sleep over alienating middle-of-the-road voters in his state."
The newspaper warned of the dangers of white supremacy.
"There’s a big difference between a leader turning to faith to guide their decisions and turning the state into the vehicle to advance one religious point of view. When the latter happens, the result is often to exclude people who don’t fit the mold," the editorial board wrote. "We cannot overlook the overlap between Christian nationalism — and its nostalgia for our 'Anglo-Protestant' past — and white supremacy. Many devout Christians enslaved Black people in centuries past. This brings us to present-day data, cited in The New Yorker magazine, that, according to Robert P. Jones, head of the Public Religion Research Institute, a nonpartisan polling and research group, 'The more racist attitudes a person holds, the more likely he or she is to identify as a white Christian.'"
Read the full editorial.
CONTINUE READING Show less
Copyright © 2022 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email corrections@rawstory.com.
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}