Storm Fiona hammers east Canada coast, knocks out power to many

By Eric Martyn and John Morris HALIFAX, Nova Scotia (Reuters) -Powerful storm Fiona slammed into eastern Canada on Saturday with hurricane-force winds, blowing over trees and powerlines and leaving hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses without electricity. The U.S. National Hurricane Center said the center of the storm, now called Post-Tropical Cyclone Fiona, was now in the Gulf of St. Lawrence after racing through Nova Scotia. Reports of downed trees and power lines were widespread in Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island. Fiona, which nearly a week ago devastated parts of the Caribbea...