Stormy Daniels testifies at her ex-lawyer Michael Avenatti’s NYC fraud trial

Stephanie Clifford, known as Stormy Daniels in the adult film industry, is interviewed alongside her former lawyer Michael Avenatti as she leaves Manhattan Federal Court on April 16, 2018, in New York. - Alec Tabak/New York Daily News/TNS
NEW YORK — Stormy Daniels was in Manhattan federal court Thursday to square off with Michael Avenatti, her former lawyer and onetime ally who the feds charge scammed her out of $300,000 as she made him famous. “He’s the gentleman standing up in the blue shirt,” Daniels said of Avenatti when she took the stand at 11:10 a.m., telling the jury he once defended her in lawsuits against former President Donald Trump. “I hired a new attorney because he stole from me and lied to me.” Daniels, clad in a maroon cardigan over a black dress with black heels, did not look at Avenatti as she made her way to...