‘Stranger Things’ spinoff series, stage play are in the works
From left, Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas Sinclair, Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin Henderson and Sadie Sink as Max Mayfield in Season 4 of "Stranger Things." - Netflix/Netflix/TNS

“Stranger Things” fans won’t have to leave the Upside Down any time soon. A live-action spinoff series and a “Stranger Things” stage play are both in development, Netflix announced Wednesday. Few details about either project were included in the announcement, which says the spinoff show will be “based on an original idea” by franchise creators Ross and Matt Duffer. The stage play, too, will be set “within the world and mythology” of “Stranger Things,” Netflix said. Netflix debuted the first seven episodes of “Stranger Things” Season 4 in May, and released the season’s final two episodes last w...