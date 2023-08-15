Strong US retail sales underscore economy's resilience
Shoppers (AFP)

By Lucia Mutikani WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. retail sales increased more than expected in July as Americans boosted online purchases and dined out more, suggesting the economy continued to expand early in the third quarter and keeping a recession at bay. The report from the Commerce Department on Tuesday also showed consumers splurging on hobbies, sporting goods and clothing, underscoring their resilience despite the Federal Reserve's aggressive interest rate hikes to tame inflation. It prompted economists at Goldman Sachs to raise their third-quarter gross domestic product tracking estimate ...