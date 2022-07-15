Study: Frequent flight cancellations may become the new normal

Flying in Europe will not only become more expensive in the coming years, but will also remain plagued by cancellations and delays, according to new research. Boris Roessler/dpa

Air passengers in Europe may have to brace for uncertainty while travelling for some time to come, according to a new study.

Ticket prices are rising dramatically this year, says credit insurer Allianz Trade. However, airlines do not have enough financial leeway to allay their staffing problems.

That means the recent spate of flight cancellations and delays could well become part of the new normal for years to come.

Further down the line, however, European travel is likely to benefit from the more environmentally-friendly rail network, say the analysts.

Airlines had already significantly increased ticket prices due to the sharp rise in jet fuel prices since the start of the year, up 89%, the study, published in July, found.

"Airlines are trying to make up for two years of Covid-19 pandemic losses," says Milo Bogaerts, Allianz Trade's head of German-speaking Europe.

Overall the study says ticket prices are going to be 21% higher year-on-year throughout the whole of 2022.

Those steeper prices, plus higher passenger volumes, should more than double company revenues compared to last year, which was marked by pandemic-related losses. However that won't be nearly enough to offset airline losses since 2020.

Most companies are not expected to return to profitability until 2023.

In contrast to fuel costs, which depend on consumption, the companies' personnel costs are fixed. And given the high fuel prices, airlines have little incentive to increase their staff numbers, after cutting them so dramatically when the pandemic broke out.

Allianz Trade draws what it sees as an obvious conclusion: "Flight cancellations are on the rise and will dampen travellers' holiday fun for somewhat longer."

But in the medium term, the industry is likely to face more competition from the more environmentally-friendly railways when people are travelling within Europe, say the analysts.

Meanwhile developing carbon-neutral aircraft engines will take a long time. Plus, the airlines deep in debt, don't have the money to buy new, more fuel-efficient aircraft right now.

On top of that comes political requirements to make greater use of sustainable fuels will only drive up fuel costs further and squeeze the airlines' profit margins, the study forecasts.