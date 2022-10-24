'Stunning mix of fear, anger, and distrust': MSNBC segment highlights key factors in the midterm elections
A segment on MSNBC this Monday aimed to highlight the polarization surrounding the upcoming midterm elections, with political correspondent Steve Kornacki sharing a poll result showing an almost equal amount of Democrats and Republicans who say the other side's agenda will "destroy America."

According to Kornacki, the prime force motivating voters right now is "a lot of negative energy about the other party" -- with Republicans slightly more motivated by that phenomenon.

Then there's the economy, with President Biden's overall poll numbers showing that only 38 percent of voters approve of his handling of the economy while 57 percent disapprove -- with 50 percent saying they expect the economy to get worse.

