'Subject to criminal prosecution': GOP ex-defense secretary thinks Trump's time is up
Trump gestures as he addresses a press conference at the Lotte Palace Hotel. (Shutterstock.com)

Former U.S. Secretary of Defense William Cohen says he agrees that Donald Trump is a “clear and present threat to democracy.” In an interview with MSNBC on Wednesday, Cohen noted that former President Trump’s possession of classified documents including one revealing the nuclear capabilities of a foreign government is “offense enough” for him to be “subject to criminal prosecution.”

Here’s a look at his comments.

Cohen told Will Geist of MSNBC that the recent revelations about the documents that Trump had at his Mar-a-Lago residence confirmed Luttig’s portrayal of the former president “over and over.”

“The notion that the former president had documents, highly classified documents, in his possession and in unsafe circumstances, or any circumstances, puts our nation at risk, potentially,” he said. “So, I think there’s no justification.”

The former Defense Secretary then cited the January 6th hearing testimony of conservative judge Michael Luttig, who spoke of Trump’s “treacherous” plan to steal democracy, among other things.

“We go back to the January 6th committee, where Judge Luttig — a very conservative judge — said that Donald Trump is a ‘clear and present threat to democracy,'” Cohen added. “That’s been confirmed over and over. The notion that the former president had documents, highly classified documents, in his possession and in unsafe circumstances, or any circumstances, puts our nation at risk, potentially. So, I think there’s no justification. There’s no way they can say, ‘oh, it’s a mistake.’ I think that’s been disproved, and anyone who says that is flat-out lying.”

Donald Trump's former fixer, Michael Cohen, doubled down on his claim that the former president may have kept classified documents at Mar-a-Lago to blackmail the Department of Justice into not indicting him.

Cohen appeared on MSNBC's "The ReidOut" on Wednesday to discuss a Tuesday report by The Washington Post that said FBI agents had found classified documents about a foreign government's nuclear-defense capabilities during their August 8 search of Trump's Florida estate.

The report, which cited several unnamed sources familiar with the investigation, did not specify which foreign government the documents were about.

When MSNBC host Joy Reid asked Cohen to "speculate" on why Trump would keep these top-secret documents in Mar-a-Lago, the lawyer said: "This is all about power for Donald Trump."