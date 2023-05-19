Suburban man charged for shooting two boys at a Chicago library: Police
Officers work the scene where a 12- year-old boy and 16- year-old boy were shot on the 100 block of South Pulaski Tuesday, May 16, 2023, in Chicago. - Armando L. Sanchez/Chicago Tribune/TNS

A Brookfield man has been charged in the Tuesday shooting of two boys, ages 12 and 16, outside a library in West Garfield Park. Police charged Adam Avizius, 37, with one felony count of aggravated battery for allegedly shooting the two children outside the Legler Regional Branch Library, according to the Chicago Police Department. Officers arrested Avizius, as well as a female suspect, shortly after the 5:30 p.m. shooting two blocks away from the library, located at 115 S. Pulaski Road. Avizius is set to appear in bond court Friday, police said. The 16-year-old boy was shot twice in the leg, w...