Suez Canal open to foreign investment, sovereignty protected

CAIRO (Reuters) -Egypt's Suez Canal welcomes foreign investment but foreigners would have no control over the waterway or over a proposed fund that would help to manage its resources, the head of the Suez Canal Authority (SCA) said on Thursday. SCA Chairman Osama Rabie was speaking to reporters after legal amendments providing for the fund were discussed in parliament this week, triggering speculation they would open the door to selling stakes in the canal to foreigners. The fund, under discussion for several years, was designed to guard the canal's resources for reinvestment, as well as to he...