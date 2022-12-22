Suez Canal open to foreign investment, sovereignty protected

CAIRO (Reuters) -Egypt's Suez Canal welcomes foreign investment but foreigners would have no control over the waterway or over a proposed fund that would help to manage its resources, the head of the Suez Canal Authority (SCA) said on Thursday. SCA Chairman Osama Rabie was speaking to reporters after legal amendments providing for the fund were discussed in parliament this week, triggering speculation they would open the door to selling stakes in the canal to foreigners. The fund, under discussion for several years, was designed to guard the canal's resources for reinvestment, as well as to he...
Read it: J6 Committee releases its final report
December 22, 2022
The House Select Committee investigating the January 6th Capitol riots released its final report on Thursday evening.
The report, which totals a hefty 845 pages, is the culmination of more than a year of work done by the committee to get to the bottom of the events that led to the deadly attack on the United States Capitol nearly two years ago.
In addition to the final report, the committee has been releasing transcripts of interviewees periodically over the last two days, including transcripts for key witnesses such as Cassidy Hutchinson and attorney John Eastman.
The release of the report caps off a busy final week for the committee, which on Monday voted to send criminal referrals to the United States Department of Justice against former President Donald Trump.
Read the full report below.
Conservative shreds Russia-embracing right-wingers: 'Putin has embarrassed you in every conceivable way'
December 22, 2022
On Thursday, following Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's historic address to the U.S. Congress, conservative writer Nick Catoggio tore into the wing of the Republican Party that has increasingly embraced Russia and Vladimir Putin rather than the cause of fighting for the preservation of global democracy, in a scorching article for The Dispatch.
"If you're a post-liberal populist, particularly of the Very Online variety, watching Putin go belly-up in Ukraine has dashed all sorts of political illusions," wrote Catoggio. "Your faith that strongmen are the best, most competent instrument for achieving political prerogatives is shaken. Your belief that woke Western militaries are no match on the battlefield for fascist machismo looks silly. Your hope of a great authoritarian victory over Ukraine that might inspire Americans to embrace nationalism and reject the global liberal order has disappeared along with 100,000 or so Russian soldiers."
"Even your sense of Putin as a champion of traditional Christianity has been ... complicated by the Kremlin's babbling about 'desatanization' while bombing schools and hospitals," continued Catoggio.
"Putin has embarrassed you in every conceivable way," concluded Catoggio. "Naturally, you hate Zelensky for it."
The Russian invasion of Ukraine, originally sold to the Russian people as a "special military operation" that would "denazify" the country, has quickly spiraled into a quagmire as Ukraine has blocked their strategic objectives and launched successful counteroffensives, and as the Russian economy takes a massive hit from sanctions against them from the Western world.
All of this comes as former President Donald Trump and some of his closest allies have spoken favorably of Putin, and shifted the party's traditional anti-Russia views, although this has led to fracturing within the party as large but dwindling numbers of them still support the defensive effort in favor of Ukraine.
Final J6 Committee report will be released this evening
December 22, 2022
The House Select Committee investigating the January 6th Capitol riots will be releasing its final report within hours.
The committee sent out a notice to reports on Thursday at approximately 9:35 p.m. ET stating that its report "has been filed in the House and will be made public this evening."
In addition to the final report, the committee has been releasing transcripts of interviewees periodically over the last two days, including transcripts for key witnesses such as Cassidy Hutchinson and attorney John Eastman.
The release of the report caps off a busy final week for the committee, which on Monday voted to send criminal referrals to the United States Department of Justice against former President Donald Trump.
