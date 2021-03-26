Here's what the Suez Canal crisis would sound like as a Chicago traffic jam
AFP

International trade has plunged into crisis after the ship Ever Given ran aground sideways in the Suez Canal.

Former Chicago traffic reporter Jon Hansen and Blackhawks announcer Jon Hansen drew upon his radio experience to imagine the Suez Canal crisis as it might be covered by traffic reporters.

"The former traffic reporter in me couldn't resist giving you a Suez Canal traffic update," Hansen posted on Twitter.