Suffolk DA identifies Gilgo Beach victim Jane Doe No. 7 as Manhattan escort after 27 years

Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney announced that they have identified the Fire Island Jane Doe as Karen Vergata, 34, outside his office in Hauppauge in Long Island on Aug. 4, 2023. - Emma Seiwell/New York Daily News/TNS
A 34-year-old Manhattan sex worker, known for nearly three decades only as Jane Doe No. 7, was identified Friday through DNA evidence as the fifth victim in the Gilgo Beach serial killings. Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney said during a press conference that Karen Vergata disappeared on Valentine’s Day 1996. Her legs and feet were found on the Bayside shore of Fire Island in April 1996, with her skull located 15 years later after the discovery of another slain woman, said the DA. “The FBI was able via a genetic genealogy review to identify Ms. Vergata presumptively as Fire Isla...