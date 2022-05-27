Super Trouper: ABBA returns to stage as virtual avatars for London gigs

By Kristian Brunse and Sarah Mills LONDON (Reuters) - Performing their much-loved hits like "Mamma Mia!" and "Dancing Queen", Swedish supergroup ABBA returned to the stage on Thursday, albeit as digital avatars, for a new London concert residency. The band - Bjorn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson, Agnetha Faltskog and Anni-Frid Lyngstad - have been brought to virtual life as digital versions of themselves from their 1970s heyday, thanks to motion-capture technology. Their last performance together was some 40 years ago. The foursome, all now in their seventies, posed for pictures together at the conce...