'Handmaid's Tale' could move closer to reality by midnight: columnist

The U.S. Supreme Court could usher in a new dystopian era Friday by upholding a right-wing judge's ban on an abortion medication.

The court has until midnight to decide on a Texas judge's ruling against mifepristone, part of a two-drug protocol for medication abortion, and Independent correspondent Maya Oppenheim warned the consequences could be grave for American women.

"This would be a terrifying situation for America to be catapulted into," Oppenheim wrote. "The clash over mifepristone is the most significant battle over abortion rights since Roe v Wade was toppled. When I say what is happening in the U.S. feels like watching a dystopian novel or film come to life, the clearest example which comes to mind is The Handmaid’s Tale."

Novelist Margaret Atwood imagined a fictional U.S. future where women have been reduced to breeding stock by taking away their reproductive rights under a theocratic government, and Oppenheim said that grim vision was exactly what anti-abortion zealots were seeking in real life -- and the court has helped them move closer to achieving.

"If mifepristone is banned in the US, women and people of marginalized genders will needlessly, unduly suffer, and some will die," Oppenheim wrote. "The data shows banning abortions does not stop pregnancies from being terminated. Instead, it pushes women to have dangerous, backstreet abortions. Such procedures are extremely risky; 47,000 women in the world die every single year as a consequence of getting an unsafe abortion, while five million women are estimated to have to go hospital for bleeding or an infection or some other dangerous health issue."

"For all of the above and more," she added, "the parallels between contemporary America and The Handmaid’s Tale are becoming starker by the day."