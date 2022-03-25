Supreme Court justice Clarence Thomas discharged from hospital
Official portrait of Justice Clarence Thomas (Wikimedia Commons)

Justice Clarence Thomas has been released from the hospital, after being admitted with ‘flu-like symptoms,” the Supreme Court announced late Friday morning, CNBC reports.

The court was all but entirely silent on the Justice’s condition, not reporting he had been hospitalized until Sunday evening. In that statement, the Court reported Thomas said “he expects to be released in a day or two.”

Supreme Court justices are meeting Friday morning in a closed-door private conference. The Court has not said if Justice Thomas is attending, in person or virtually.