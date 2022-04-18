Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas returns to bench after illness, hospitalization
Associate Justice Clarence Thomas sits during a group photo of the justices at the Supreme Court in Washington, D.C., on April 23, 2021. - Erin Schaff/Pool/Getty Images North America/TNS

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas returned to the bench on Monday after a serious illness that kept him out of public view during a controversy over his wife’s support for former President Donald Trump’s election lies. The conservative jurist appeared in person for oral arguments on several cases. Thomas, 73, was hospitalized with “flu-like symptoms” at Sibley Memorial Hospital on March 18 and treated for an infection with intravenous antibiotics. The court said that Thomas did not have COVID-19, and he was discharged a week later. He returned to the public limelight on April 8 when he pos...