Supreme Court rejects appeal by Dylann Roof, who killed nine Black parishioners in Charleston, SC
In this photo from July 18, 2015, Dylan Roof (C), the suspect in the mass shooting that left nine dead in a Charleston church last month, appears in court in Charleston, South Carolina. - Grace Beahm-Pool/Getty Images North America/TNS

The Supreme Court Tuesday rejected an appeal from Dylann Roof, a self-avowed racist, who was sentenced to death for gunning down nine members of a Black church congregation in Charleston, South Carolina, in 2015. The justices did not comment in turning away the appeal from Roof, who claimed a lower court mishandled issues related to his mental illness during his trial. Roof, who resisted presenting evidence about his alleged mental illness, fired his attorneys and represented himself during the sentencing phase of his capital trial, which ended with his being sentenced to death. Roof shot and ...