Surfside prepares for Biden as rescue work halted over safety concerns at condo site

President Joe Biden (Screengrab)
SURFSIDE, Fla. — Exactly one week after the Champlain Towers South building collapsed, rescue workers early Thursday stopped worked amid concerns that the remaining structure could topple. Also, South Florida is bracing for the possible arrival of a tropical storm later in the week that could affect the site. The new challenges arose Thursday as President Joe Biden prepares to visit Surfside to meet with rescue workers, console grieving families and deliver remarks about what could be the nation's deadliest building collapse. So far, rescuers have recovered the bodies of 18 people, and say ano...