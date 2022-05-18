‘Surreal moments’: Chuck Edwards reflects on victory over Madison Cawthorn in North Carolina congressional race
Rep Madison Cawthorn, R- N.C., speaks during the Conservative Political Action Conference held at the Hilton Anatole on July 9, 2021, in Dallas. - Brandon Bell/Getty Images North America/TNS

FLAT ROCK, N.C. — Chuck Edwards was on his way to his election night watch party about 2 1/2 hours after polls closed when he received the call from Rep. Madison Cawthorn, who had already returned home from his own party and was ready to concede the race. Cawthorn had spoken to supporters at his campaign headquarters in Hendersonville about a half-hour earlier, telling them that he believed the Republican primary race was “very close” and that he was confident that a small chunk of remaining ballots that hadn’t yet been reported by the state elections board would break for him by enough of a m...