NH state rep. calls protesters 'murderers' -- as well as herself

Republican state Rep. Susan DeLemus was captured on tape screaming at pro-choice activists at the New Hampshire Statehouse on Thursday.

"Protesters were heard shouting 'shame on you' right before DeLemus was seen pointing at protesters screaming 'Shame on you, shame on all of you. Shame on you, killing babies.' It then escalated to her pointing at the crowd, repeatedly screaming 'You’re a murderer!' DeLemus also shouted, 'I murdered my own baby!' referring to an abortion she had decades ago and has publicly declared her regret about in the past," Foster's Daily Democrat reported Thursday.

DeLemus repeated her message in an interview with the newspaper.

“My feeling is shame on you and shame on me because I murdered my own baby by aborting it,” DeLemus said. “I stole that baby's life from my family and from the community. I stole that person's life, I took it for my own convenience, which I think that happens a lot with people who get abortions. Anyone who's had an abortion, or anyone who supports abortion in my eyes, is a murderer or is pro abortion, pro death, pro ending the life of a baby.”

“Just because it's legal, abortion doesn't mean that I did not kill another human being, and that's my stance,” DeLemus added. “That was what the yelling was about. I raised my voice and tried to be loud to be heard by the chanting crowd.”

In November, DeLemus welcomed her husband, Jerry Delemus, home after he served six years in prison.

"DeLemus was convicted of inciting and helping lead an armed insurrection in April 2014 in Nevada to stop a roundup of cows from public land near the Bundy ranch. He has been imprisoned since the FBI raided his Rochester home in 2016," WMUR reported at the time.

Jerry DeLemus was a 2016 Trump campaign official when he traveled to Oregon for Bundy occupation of the Malheur National Wildlife Reserve. Husband and wife were both delegates for Trump at the 2016 Republican National Convention.

Susan DeLemus was also a prominent birther and introduced a 2011 bill to keep President Barack Obama from running for re-election in New Hampshire.