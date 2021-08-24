'Time to fold': House Democrat urges holdouts to give up 'stupid' fight on infrastructure deal

"We need lawyers to step up and help," she said. "We're having trouble finding people willing to work for them even for compensation because of all the blowback that the left heaps on anyone who stands up to seek justice."

Powell argued that lawyers need to "show some backbone" and represent the rioters who she insisted "had no weapons."

"Not a single weapon was recovered from the January 6th -- quote -- rioters," she said. "No one was arrested on the scene. They were all hunted down afterwards based on social media, much of which misrepresented the situation."

The attorney claimed that police officers had enabled the invasion of the Capitol.

"The entire thing was an FBI setup," she continued. "I think Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Greene and Louie Gohmert are the only ones trying to draw attention to this."

"That's another bomb!" Bannon interrupted. "What do you mean by that and what have you got to back that up?"

"I think the FBI, as it has done in so many cases in the last I don't know how many years, had infiltrated certain groups and had a significant effect in pushing this narrative of Trump supporters storming the Capitol," Powell replied.

Bannon wondered if the FBI had conducted a "failed intelligence operation" but Powell pushed back.

"I think it's an abject setup by the FBI to try to entrap Trump supporters," she said, "and foment this whole -- quote -- insurrection narrative that we all know is not true."

"None of the -- quote -- felonies that these people being charged with are valid," the attorney added.

Powell went on to complain that some alleged rioters are being denied haircuts and nail clippings because they refuse to take a Covid-19 vaccine while in jail.

"We need pretrial release in light of the admission by the FBI of no conspiracy and really no offensive attacks of any kind," she remarked.

Numerous videos and photos show countless attacks on law enforcement officers by Jan. 6 protesters, who used flag poles and other makeshift weapons.

