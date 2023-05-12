Suspect freed on $100,000 bond in chokehold death of Jordan Neely aboard NYC subway train
Daniel Penny turns himself in to the 5th Precinct Friday, May, 12, 2023 in Manhattan, New York. - Barry Williams/New York Daily News/TNS

NEW YORK — Daniel Penny, the ex-Marine caught on video placing Jordan Neely in a deadly chokehold aboard a Manhattan subway train, was released on $100,000 bond Friday after surrendering to police. Penny arrived earlier at the 5th Precinct stationhouse in Chinatown to turn himself in on a charge of second-degree manslaughter in the killing of the 30-year-old homeless man in a headline-making and polarizing homicide, said the Manhattan District Attorney’s office. Defense attorney Thomas Kenniff confirmed Penny, 24, turned himself in to police shortly after 8 a.m., and the defendant was led in h...