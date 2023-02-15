Suspect in assassination of Haiti president tried to get FBI involved in 'regime change' plot
MIAMI — Arcángel Pretel Ortiz, one of 11 defendants accused in the plot to kidnap and kill Haitian President Jovenel Moïse, was so emboldened as an FBI informant that the Miami-area resident met with agents and promoted “regime change” in Haiti ahead of the brazen presidential assassination. Ortiz’s FBI ties, first reported by the Miami Herald in a series about how the plot to overthrow Haiti’s president was partly rooted in South Florida, were laid out in a criminal complaint Tuesday charging him and two others with supporting a conspiracy to kidnap and kill the president of Haiti. A fourth d...