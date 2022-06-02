Suspect in Buffalo mass shooting pleads not guilty to 25 counts - media reports

By Brendan O'Brien (Reuters) -The avowed white supremacist accused of a racist attack that killed 10 people at a supermarket in a Black neighborhood in Buffalo, New York pleaded not guilty on Thursday to all counts in an indictment returned by a grand jury, according to media reports. The accused shooter Payton Gendron appeared in court for an arraignment hearing in front of Erie County Court Judge Susan Eagan, who ordered the 18-year-old to be held without bond, local media reported. Gendron was targeting Black people, authorities said, when he drove three hours from his home near Binghamton,...
Report typos and corrections to: corrections@rawstory.com.
Stories Chosen For You
Former Attorney General Bill Barr was spotted in the offices of the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack and whether there was a conspiracy to overturn the 2020 election ahead of it.
The moment was observed by CBS News reporter Scott MacFarlane, who has spent the past two years following the committee's news and trials of Jan. 6 attackers. He tried to get Barr to answer questions but the former Donald Trump appointee refused to say anything.
The public Jan. 6 committee hearings are slated to begin next week. Barr had resigned by the time that the attack happened on the Capitol, but in the lead up to the insurrection, he disputed Trump's claims that the election was fraudulent or somehow stolen.
Last month, Barr told the committee he would tentatively agree to speak to the committee "behind closed doors." He'd previously met with Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) for approximately two hours about interactions he had with Trump, one source told CNN. Questions surrounded the conversations that the two men had before and after Nov. 2020 about the election.
IN OTHER NEWS: GOP congressman fumes after Eric Swalwell accuses Republicans of siding with the Uvalde gunman
Barr appeared on the Fox network Wednesday to celebrate special counsel John Durham and "take responsibility" for hiring him. Below the video of Barr appeared the statement "Durham was supposed to catch the crooks."
Barr told the Associated Press that there was no election fraud, contrary to what the president was saying at the time. According to his book, Trump was furious and lost it
"The November 3rd election was the most secure in American history," the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency said in a November 2020 statement. "There is no evidence that any voting system deleted or lost votes, changed votes or was in any way compromised."
CONTINUE READING Show less
Local election workers tell Ohio secretary of state they can't be 'complicit in illegitimate elections'
June 02, 2022
A group of election precinct officials have sent a letter to the Ohio Secretary of State say they “cannot defend democracy” when the Ohio Redistricting Commission, including Secretary of State Frank LaRose, aren’t doing the same, they say.
Election workers in 23 counties signed on to a letter asking the commission and LaRose to heed their warnings that the maps adopted by the commission and pushed along by a federal court are unconstitutional, and therefore would push precinct workers to be a part of elections “when the outcomes of those elections have already been predetermined by politicians who manipulated districts to prevent fair competition.”
“As precinct election officials, we cannot in good faith participate in a primary election on August 2 if it proceeds with unconstitutionally gerrymandered districts, and we advise our fellow poll workers to not be made complicit in illegitimate elections,” the letter stated.
The officials said they are continuing to collect signatures on the letter, and cite Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost in arguing more time exists for the General Assembly to change election dates and methods before the November general election.
The Ohio Redistricting Commission has also been given a June 3 deadline by the Ohio Supreme Court to resubmit a legislative district plan, after finding the maps adopted invalid for the second time.
Ohio Capital Journal is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Ohio Capital Journal maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor David DeWitt for questions: info@ohiocapitaljournal.com. Follow Ohio Capital Journal on Facebook and Twitter.
CONTINUE READING Show less
US blacklists Putin money-manager, luxury yacht brokerage for Russian elite
June 02, 2022
The United States placed Russian President Vladimir Putin's money-manager and a Monaco company that provides luxury yachts to Moscow's elite on its sanctions blacklist Thursday, stepping up pressure over Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Washington hit Sergei Roldugin, labelled "Putin's middle-man," Roldugin's opera singer wife Elena Mirtova, and Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova with sanctions, as well as several large yachts in which Putin allegedly has an interest, the Treasury said.
The sanctions also included several senior government officials and powerful businessmen, and aircraft and a luxury yacht tied to Andrei Kostin, the chief executive of VTB Bank, one of the country's largest.
And, in parallel, the US Commerce Department placed some 70 Russian companies on a list that blocks them from obtaining crucial US technologies and goods.
The sanctions are designed to "degrade the key networks used by Russia’s elites, including President Vladimir Putin, to attempt to hide and move money and anonymously make use of luxury assets around the globe," the Treasury said.
The White House said the action was meant to step up pressure on Moscow more than three months after it invaded Ukraine.
"The United States, alongside over 30 partners around the world, has imposed unprecedented sanctions and export controls to hold President Putin to account for his war against Ukraine, restrict Russia’s access to critical technology it needs to fund its war machine, and turn Russia into a global financial pariah," the White House said in a statement.
The Treasury said it declared four luxury yachts linked to Putin and on which he has taken numerous trips as "blocked property," meaning they can be seized.
In addition, it took aim at Imperial Yachts, based in Monaco and operating a Moscow office serving Russian tycoons, and its owner Evgeniy Kochman.
Imperial both leases yachts to the Russian elite and manages yachts owned by Russian oligarchs, the Treasury said.
The sanctions on Imperial include placing a block on its largest yacht, the three-year-old, 136-meter "Flying Fox," which was raided by authorities in the Dominican Republic on April 1 on a US request as part of an investigation on alleged money laundering and arms trafficking.
Roldugin and his wife were blacklisted by the US for the first time, after having been placed on European sanctions lists in February.
He is better known as a cellist and the artistic director of the St. Petersburg Music House, and has been a friend of Putin for more than four decades. Roldugin is godfather to one of the Russian president's daughters.
But the Treasury says he is a key figure in managing Putin's personal wealth offshore.
"Russia’s elites, up to and including President Putin, rely on complex support networks to hide, move, and maintain their wealth and luxury assets," said Treasury Under Secretary Brian Nelson.
"Today’s action demonstrates that Treasury can and will go after those responsible for shielding and maintaining these ill-gotten interests," Nelson said.
CONTINUE READING Show less
Copyright © 2022 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email corrections@rawstory.com.
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}