Suspect in Buffalo mass shooting pleads not guilty to 25 counts - media reports

The public Jan. 6 committee hearings are slated to begin next week. Barr had resigned by the time that the attack happened on the Capitol, but in the lead up to the insurrection, he disputed Trump's claims that the election was fraudulent or somehow stolen.

Last month, Barr told the committee he would tentatively agree to speak to the committee "behind closed doors." He'd previously met with Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) for approximately two hours about interactions he had with Trump, one source told CNN. Questions surrounded the conversations that the two men had before and after Nov. 2020 about the election.

IN OTHER NEWS: GOP congressman fumes after Eric Swalwell accuses Republicans of siding with the Uvalde gunman

Barr appeared on the Fox network Wednesday to celebrate special counsel John Durham and "take responsibility" for hiring him. Below the video of Barr appeared the statement "Durham was supposed to catch the crooks."

Barr told the Associated Press that there was no election fraud, contrary to what the president was saying at the time. According to his book, Trump was furious and lost it

"The November 3rd election was the most secure in American history," the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency said in a November 2020 statement. "There is no evidence that any voting system deleted or lost votes, changed votes or was in any way compromised."



