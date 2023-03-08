Suspect pleads not guilty in killings of 3 people including journalist, 9-year-old
Orange County Sheriff's Office/Getty Images North America/TNS

ORLANDO, Fla. — The man accused of killing three people and injuring two others in a spree of shootings in Pine Hills late last month has pleaded not guilty to all charges, according to court records. KeithMoses, 19, entered the written plea Wednesday in the killings of Spectrum News 13 journalist Dylan Lyons and 9-year-old T’Yonna Major. Moses, who previously pleaded not guilty in the killing of 38-year-old Nathacha Augustin,faces three counts of first-degree murder, two counts of attempted murder and a charge of armed burglary. This is the latest update in a case that shockedCentral Floridia...