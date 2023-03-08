Suspect pleads not guilty in killings of 3 people including journalist, 9-year-old

Sitting in McCarthy's chair, Greene proclaimed: "Pursuant to the order of the House of January 9th, 2023, the chair will now recognize members from the list submitted by the majority and minority leaders for morning hour debate. The Chair will alternate recognition between the parties, with time equally allocated between the parties and each Member other than the majority and minority leaders and the minority whip limited to 5 minutes, but in no event shall debate continue beyond 11:50 a.m."

Observers on social media were horrified.

Mark Jacob: "Marjorie Taylor Greene sitting in the House speaker's chair. This ought to scare the sh*t out of all of us."

Chidi: "A QAnon conspiracy theorist and one of the major players who actively tried to overthrow the government appointed to act as speaker pro tempore. This is a sad reflection of how far America has fallen. Kevin McCarthy is a Speaker in name only - MTG owns him. And this is a distraction away from the tapes he released to Tucker Carlson."

Aaron Parnas: "Kevin McCarthy just appointed the real Speaker of the House. Absolutely despicable to reward her."

Jo: "This is f*cking terrifying."

Jen Psaki's Head Tilt: "Kevin McCarthy continues to insult Congress and the American people by anointing an insurrectionist to act as Speaker. This is vile."

Jen Resisted: "This is what happens when there aren't any consequences for sedition, or anything."

Scott Dworkin: "'The honorable' Marjorie Taylor Greene, said no one sane."

Jamie Schler: "This is the worst horror movie of all times."

Brett Pransky: "Fire all the script-writers. The story has become unbelievable."

Em: "The Republican Party is just so broken."