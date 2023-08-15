Suspect stabbed fellow homeless man to death for sleeping near him in Manhattan Chinatown park: prosecutors

Feng Huang Yu is accused of stabbing a sleeping Chang Qing Huang in the neck in Columbus Park on Bayard St. in Chinatown. - Theodore Parisienne/New York Daily News/TNS
A suspect accused of stabbing a fellow homeless man to death after loaning the victim cardboard to sleep on in a park in Manhattan’s Chinatown was upset the victim was crowding in on his space, prosecutors say. Feng Huang Yu confessed after he was arrested Sunday for allegedly knifing a sleeping Chang Qing Huang in the neck in Columbus Park on Bayard St., according to authorities. The accused killer regularly sleeps inside the park’s pavilion, Assistant District Attorney Mathew Fontanez said during the suspect’s arraignment in Manhattan Criminal Court. Shortly before 3:30 a.m. Sunday, the 48-y...