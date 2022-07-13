Suspected NYC serial stabber arrested in attacks on sleeping homeless victims
This is the man the NYPD says stabbed a sleeping man inside Hudson River Greenway Park near W. 11th St. and West St. in Manhattan on July 5, 2022. - New York Police Department/New York Police Department/TNS

NEW YORK — The knife-wielding attacker suspected of stabbing three sleeping homeless men in Manhattan, killing one, was arrested Wednesday morning after a passer-by spotted him at a Harlem bus stop, a police source said. Trevon Murphy, 40, who is homeless himself, started to walk away when police approached — but when they told him to stop he complied and was handcuffed. A knife was found on Murphy when he was arrested but it was not immediately clear if it was the same knife that was used in the attacks, police sources said. He was wearing the same sneakers and “Innocence Project” sweatshirt ...