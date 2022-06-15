Suspects confess to killing British journalist and Brazilian guide -reports

"Fill the buildings with patriots and communicate our demands," the guide begins. "To maintain control over a select few, but crucial buildings in the DC area for a set period of time, presenting our demands in unity. (See attacked list of demands in 'Patriots Plan section). We need many people as possible inside these buildings. These are OUR buildings, they are just renting space. We must show our politicians We the People are in charge."

The list buildings included not merely the U.S. Capitol but all of the House and Senate office buildings as well as CNN. Their note was to "at least egg" the doorway of CNN's headquarters, which isn't far from the Capitol.

Page 3 of the document details that there was a necessity for a "covert sleeper" who "sets up fake appointment —is expected to spend the day as our insider and let people inside the building."

“Have leads and second stay inside the building until called upon execution time," the plan continues. "Scope out the entrances and exits. If possible, be in the building first thing in the morning. Be dressed in sits and unsuspecting, do not look tactical at all.”

Those inside the building would let the crowd outside into the Capitol. "This might include causing trouble near the front doors to distract guards who may be holding the doors off," the plan explains.

Part 4 plan consisted of presenting a list of demands and using chants such as "No Trump, No America."

The notes include telling the militia members to "use COVID compliance in your favor" and protect their identities. They also encouraged the men to "have an escape plan for those in charge."

They also plotted using semi trucks to "help you block traffic. Now is the time to reach out to truckers or bikers for Trump for these roadblocks."

"With a large caravan, simply have cars block intersections. Ideally, one should halt the flow of cars where Independence Ave, and Pennsylvania Avenue meet," the document continues. "The intersection of Maryland Avenue and Constitution Avenue is another good area to block off Traffic blocks have network effects. The Rerouting traffic will block other important areas, and also stop access to any law enforcement vehicles. The corner of C St. Se and New Jersey would also be an ideal road to block. It is recommended you block traffic going both ways using normally four cars."

It goes on to even map out a timeline including the places to meet, where to meet and at what time. They included that people be in position at 1 p.m. and wait for a signal from the lead until 1:30 p.m.

According to the timeline, at 1 p.m. the initial wave of people pushed through the barriers to the Capitol. Shortly after that, at the Ellipse, supporters of Donald Trump began to leave the speech and march to the Capitol. By 1:30 p.m. protesters on the back side of the building overtook the Capitol Police. It was shortly after 2 p.m. that they began breaking windows and making their way inside.