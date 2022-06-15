Suspects confess to killing British journalist and Brazilian guide -reports

By Jake Spring and Bruno Kelly ATALAIA DO NORTE, Brazil (Reuters) - Brazilian suspects in the disappearance of British journalist Dom Phillips and his Brazilian guide Bruno Pereira have confessed to killing and dismembering the men, broadcasters CNN Brasil and Band News reported on Wednesday. The federal police had said in a statement on Wednesday they were still searching for Phillips and Pereira in what they described as a homicide investigation, following the arrest of two suspects in the case. Reuters witnesses saw police take a masked and hooded man out on the river where the men vanished...