Suspects confess to killing British journalist and Brazilian guide -reports

AOC responds to video of man threatening her – suggests there may be ‘info about his other whereabouts that day’
June 15, 2022
U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) is responding after the House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack released video of a man they say was part of a tour given by Republican Rep. Barry Loudermilk on January 5. That man later threatened the popular Congresswoman from New York and other top Democrats on January 6.
“There’s no escape, Pelosi,” says the man the Committee states was on the tour. “Schumer. Nadler. We’re coming for you.”
“We’re coming in like white on rice,” he continues. “For Pelosi. Nadler. Schumer. Even you, AOC,” referring to the Speaker of the House, Rep. Jerry Nadler, the Senate Majority Leader, and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.
Calling the man "an insurrectionist," AOC posted a tweet asking the Georgia GOP Congressman who gave the tour if he's like to comment:
Responding to The Washington Post's Aaron Blake, Rep. Ocasio-Cortez suggested there might be more information about the man the Committee says was on the Jan. 5 tour and later threatened Democrats on January 6.
He "marched to Capitol grounds with a flagpole fashioned into a weapon, but the committee has not released further info about his other whereabouts that day," suggesting she thinks or knows they have more information about his activities.
All this is in the context of Rep. Loudermilk first denying he gave any tour, then repeatedly changed his story.
CNBC adds that "Republicans on the Committee on House Administration, which Loudermilk sits on, claimed to have reviewed security video footage of the days leading up to the riot and found 'there were no tours, no large groups, no one with [Make America Great Again] hats on.'"
The video released Wednesday morning appears to show that claim is false, which the January 6 Committee stating its "review of evidence directly contradicts that denial."
'No loyalty': Republican Mo Brooks lashes out after Trump backs his primary opponent
June 15, 2022
Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL) again condemned former President Donald Trump after he publicly endorsed the lawmaker's establishment-backed primary opponent.
In an interview with AL.com columnist Kyle Whitmire, Brooks decried Trump for first rescinding his endorsement and then backing rival Kate Britt in the race to be the Alabama Republican Party's nominee for an open United States Senate seat.
"It’s quite clear that Donald Trump has no loyalty to anyone or anything but himself,” Brooks said.
Brooks then speculated that Trump didn't want to take a risk by endorsing him because he had just suffered a humiliating defeat in his attempt to take down Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, who refused to intervene to overturn the results of the 2020 election in the Peach State.
“Donald Trump just had his head handed to him by Georgia voters, having lost five major races that he endorsed in, and he’s trying to restore his brand,” Brooks said. “And he looked at who he thought had the best chance of winning and that’s who he endorsed. It had nothing to do with philosophy of government other than that, he abandoned the conservative movement and the MAGA agenda in order to try to improve the reputation of his brand.”
The Alabama congressman had tried to remain on good terms with Trump, even after Trump pulled his endorsement earlier this year.
"This I can promise you: If I prevail in this Senate race, Donald Trump and I will be best buddies," Brooks said soon after Trump unendorsed him.
Proud Boys guide reveals plans to infiltrate Capital using a 'covert sleeper' and block traffic to keep cops out
June 15, 2022
In the March indictment of Proud Boys leader Henry "Enrique" Tarrio, prosecutors cited a plan titled "1776 Returns," but the full document was revealed online Wednesday, showing the details that militia groups allegedly used to plot their attack on Congress on Jan. 6.
The document begins with a Google Map screen capture of the U.S. Capitol and circled entrance points that included the note "read directions carefully."
"Fill the buildings with patriots and communicate our demands," the guide begins. "To maintain control over a select few, but crucial buildings in the DC area for a set period of time, presenting our demands in unity. (See attacked list of demands in 'Patriots Plan section). We need many people as possible inside these buildings. These are OUR buildings, they are just renting space. We must show our politicians We the People are in charge."
The list buildings included not merely the U.S. Capitol but all of the House and Senate office buildings as well as CNN. Their note was to "at least egg" the doorway of CNN's headquarters, which isn't far from the Capitol.
Page 3 of the document details that there was a necessity for a "covert sleeper" who "sets up fake appointment —is expected to spend the day as our insider and let people inside the building."
“Have leads and second stay inside the building until called upon execution time," the plan continues. "Scope out the entrances and exits. If possible, be in the building first thing in the morning. Be dressed in sits and unsuspecting, do not look tactical at all.”
Those inside the building would let the crowd outside into the Capitol. "This might include causing trouble near the front doors to distract guards who may be holding the doors off," the plan explains.
Part 4 plan consisted of presenting a list of demands and using chants such as "No Trump, No America."
The notes include telling the militia members to "use COVID compliance in your favor" and protect their identities. They also encouraged the men to "have an escape plan for those in charge."
They also plotted using semi trucks to "help you block traffic. Now is the time to reach out to truckers or bikers for Trump for these roadblocks."
"With a large caravan, simply have cars block intersections. Ideally, one should halt the flow of cars where Independence Ave, and Pennsylvania Avenue meet," the document continues. "The intersection of Maryland Avenue and Constitution Avenue is another good area to block off Traffic blocks have network effects. The Rerouting traffic will block other important areas, and also stop access to any law enforcement vehicles. The corner of C St. Se and New Jersey would also be an ideal road to block. It is recommended you block traffic going both ways using normally four cars."
It goes on to even map out a timeline including the places to meet, where to meet and at what time. They included that people be in position at 1 p.m. and wait for a signal from the lead until 1:30 p.m.
According to the timeline, at 1 p.m. the initial wave of people pushed through the barriers to the Capitol. Shortly after that, at the Ellipse, supporters of Donald Trump began to leave the speech and march to the Capitol. By 1:30 p.m. protesters on the back side of the building overtook the Capitol Police. It was shortly after 2 p.m. that they began breaking windows and making their way inside.
