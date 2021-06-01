SUV used in Miami shooting spree found submerged in canal

The white SUV that was used in a shooting outside a Miami rap concert that took place over the weekend has been found submerged in a canal, the New York Post reports.

The stolen Nissan Pathfinder used by three gunmen in the Sunday drive-by shooting outside the El Mula Banquet Hall in northwest Miami-Dade County was recovered about 8 miles away from the shooting scene, according to the Post. Speaking to WPLG, residents said the canal is a known "dumping ground."

According to police, the shooting, which killed two people and wounded 21 others, was connected to a rivalry between different gang factions.