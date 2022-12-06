Swedish man found guilty of murder, planning to kill politician

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) -A Swedish court on Tuesday found a man guilty of murdering a woman and of planning to kill a senior politician at a festival in July, and ordered that he be taken into psychiatric care. The 33-year-old Swede was arrested on the Baltic Sea island of Gotland moments after he had stabbed to death a prominent psychiatrist in a crowded square during Sweden's annual Almedalen Week political festival. The murder took place close to where Centre Party leader Annie Loof had been due to hold a news conference. The Gotland district court said the killer, Theodor Engstrom, had mapped ...